6 people, including 2 juveniles seriously injured in multi-vehicle car crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Six individuals, including two juveniles were injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pavilion Boulevard and North Tryon Street on Saturday evening, CMPD says.

The accident happened at 7 p.m. and North Tryon Street. Medic says three people were transported with life-threatening injuries and two were transported with serious injuries. One person was transported with serious injuries by Cabarrus County.

North Tryon Street remained closed as of 9:30 p.m. and the accident is still under investigation.