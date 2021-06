CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A single-story house fire displaced 3 adults and 6 children on Saturday afternoon, Charlotte Fire Department says.

Firefighters responded to the heavy fire around 12:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Winchester Street.

23 firefighters controlled the incident within 10 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters also rescued a family puppy.

The fire remains under investigation and more details will be released when available.