55-year-old woman found dead in NC home; suspect charged with murder after leading officers on pursuit

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder after leading officers on a pursuit, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release.

Around 2:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to Brookside Drive in Asheboro when they were told about an unknown medical situation.

When they arrived, officers discovered Sherrie Shaw, 55, deceased in a home. They then began a homicide investigation based on evidence found at the scene.

While investigators were on scene, they found information about a possible suspect and vehicle.

At 3:00 a.m., a nearby patrol officer with the APD spotted the vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Billy J. Smith, Jr., fled, leading to a vehicle pursuit involving officers with the APD and deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

During the pursuit, the suspect hit two sheriff’s office patrol vehicles. The pursuit ended when Smith drove off of the road on U.S. Highway 64 near East Salisbury Street and got stuck in a wooded area.

Smith then ran from the vehicle on foot but was immediately apprehended.

Smith has been charged with the following offenses:

murder

larceny of a motor vehicle

possession of a stolen motor vehicle

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

felony fleeing to elude arrest

driving while license revoked

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Rippey, with the Asheboro Police Department, at (336) 626-1300.