$5,000 reward offered in fatal Hickory workplace shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects remain on the run

Updated photo of suspects, Tangela Parker and Eric Parker, via the United States Marshals Service

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects are wanted in a workplace shooting that left a woman dead, according to the Hickory Police Department.

The United States Marshals Service and Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force are now assisting Hickory Police in this investigation. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, authorities said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting at TCS Designs located at 1851 9th Ave around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

Phelifia Michele Marlow, 51, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem with life-threatening injuries.

Marlow succumbed to her injuries after she was taken to the hospital.

An initial investigation led detectives to identify Alexander County residents Tangela Parker and Eric Parker as suspects. Tangela was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon and Eric was wanted as an accessory.

Tangela Parker is now wanted for first-degree murder for the death of Marlow and Eric is wanted as an accessory after the fact. They are both considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

Both suspects were last seen leaving the business in a 2019 Honda CRV with NC tags FAM 5669.

TCS Designs is a furniture wholesale company.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-328-5551 or 877-WANTED2.