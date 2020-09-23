5 years after boy died saving sister from oncoming car at bus stop, sidewalks will make Chester safer

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Nearly five years after a fifth-grade student was hit and killed saving his sister’s life from an oncoming car, Chester County Council says they’ll be building sidewalks around the town, including the spot where the young boy lost his life.

On Oct. 27, 2015, La’Darious Tyres Wylie and his sister were waiting at his bus stop on Dye Street at Ashford Street in Chester when La’Darious saw a car headed toward him and his sister. He jumped into action, shoving her out of the way. The car hit La’Darious instead.

He was rushed to the hospital and emergency crews later transferred him to Levine Children’s Hospital. Sadly, La’Darious was pronounced dead.

La’Darious was a student at Chester Park Center of Literacy through Technology. Following the tragic incident, some noted that it would be safer if the students could wait on a sidewalk for their buses.

Last week, the council announced to build sidewalks around Chester including in the area of Ashford and Dye Streets where La’Darious was hit.

There will be a monument or plaque of some sort to honor him, Councilman Alex Oliphant says, though the council hasn’t yet made the plan formal.

FOX 46’s Lanaya Lewis will have more on this, tonight on FOX 46 News at 10.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE