Police: 5-year-old girl shot, killed in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 5-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Police say the little girl was found shot in the neck at a home on Elgywood Lane Wednesday evening. Officials first said the child had life-threatening injuries, but later said she later died at the hospital.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. This is the 84th homicide in Charlotte this year.

Police have nearby Maple Run Apartment complex taped off and are not allowing anyone into the area.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

LIVE FROM ELGYWOOD LANE