5-year-old injured in Rock Hill home shooting; no leads on suspect

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 5-year-old was injured by shrapnel, and is expected to be OK, after a gunman opened fire in the middle of the night. Police have no motive, suspects, or leads.

“People just don’t care,” said Larry Whiteside, who lives across the street from the house that a gunman fired shots into.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday on King Drive in the College Downs neighborhood.

“However many they had in the clip,” Whiteside said, when asked how many gunshots he heard.

Someone fired several rounds, police say. At least two gunshots pierced the front window. A 5-year-old, who was inside the home at the time, was struck by shrapnel and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At least five people were inside at the time.

“You know, it’s sad,” said Whiteside. “It’s really sad.”

He does not believe this is random.

“I don’t think no stranger just came down here and started shooting at them,” he said. “So they had to know each other.”

Two kids’ bicycles, one of them pink, were seen on the ground outside the home Monday. On the front step were two bottles of booze and a red cup. The mailbox is destroyed.

During the shooting, a man inside the home called 911, according to police dispatch notes. He told the operator that someone was “actively shooting,” which “woke him up.” The man said he “saw nothing.”

In front of the home is a sign that says, ‘Crime Watch Zone.’

“Do you think this was a random incident or do you believe this was a targeted attack?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.



“Right now we don’t know what the motivation behind the shooting was,” said Lt. Michael Chavis with the Rock Hill Police Department. This shooting is like any other shooting. They’re all troubling. Why would anyone want to commit such a heinous act of violence? And then when you factor a child was involved in this it just multiples it. All shootings are tragic and this could have been much worse.”

Whiteside says this isn’t the first time he’s heard gunshots in his neighborhood. It’s something he has become numb to.

“Just got used to people shooting so much,” he said. “Now, you just hope the bullet don’t hit you.”

If you have any information you’re urged to call Rock Hill Police.