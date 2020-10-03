5-year-old girl, 2 others struck by car in hit-and-run at Union County soccer field

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 5-year-old girl and two others were injured after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The hit-and-run occurred around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at Fieldstone Farms Soccer Field on Houndscroft Road, deputies said.

The vehicle, a silver or gray Nissan Altima, reportedly jumped the curb and struck a 5-year-old child and two other people. The driver fled the scene after the incident.

The 5-year-old girl was transported by EMS and her injuries are potentially life-threatening. The two other pedestrians suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The NC State Highway Patrol responded to the scene to conduct an investigation and the Union County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

Deputies and State Highway Patrol continue to search for the driver of the Nissan Altima.

