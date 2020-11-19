5 people injured in serious crash at I-85 and Brookshire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Five people were injured in a serious crash in west Charlotte, officials say.
According to Medic, the collision happened on Brookshire Boulevard at the exits for I-85. All five patients were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Brookshire is blocked in both directions.
FOX 46 is headed to the scene to gather more information. Check back for updates.
