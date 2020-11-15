5 killed in Laurens Co. crash on I-385

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Five people have died after a crash in Laurens County on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at about 2:16 a.m. on I-385 near mile marker 13, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2014 Kia was traveling north on I-385 in the South bound lane, and struck a 2020 Hyundai head on, troopers said. Two occupants from the Kia and and two occupants from the Hyundai died at the scene.

A third person in the Hyundai was transported to the hospital for injuries, where they died.

Their identities have not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Check back for updates.