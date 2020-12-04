4th teen arrested in southeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A fourth teen has been arrested in connection to a southeast Charlotte homicide, according to CMPD.

Police say Ricardo Perez was found with a gunshot wound near the 5700 block of Electra Lane around 9 p.m. Monday night. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m.

Following an investigation, detectives identified a vehicle connected to the homicide and located it Wednesday.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled. After a pursuit, police took Azaevon Singleton into custody.

Further investigation then led officers to a home at 4706 Palm Breeze where police arrested Sedrick Sanders and Keon McMillan.

All three of the 18-year-old suspects were charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A fourth suspect, 19-year-old Marques Fleming, was arrested on Dec. 4. Fleming has been charged with the same crimes as the other three.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

