4th, 5th suspects arrested in murder of a 22-year-old man in SW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two more have been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old man last month in southwest Charlotte, CMPD said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Deneirrean Brake, 23, and Deandre Brake, 26, were both arrested. Both face multiple charges including murder.

Joseph Truesdale, 25, Cyrene Wilson-Johnson, 21, and Christian Boetius, 26, are the other three suspects and all of them face multiple charges including murder, according to the warrants and police reports.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting near 7600 Holliswood Court on Friday, August 6th around 6 p.m.

Terrik Roddey, 22, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The DA’s office, victim services, CFD, CSI, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.

No motive has been given in the shooting and this remains an active investigation.