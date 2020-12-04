$4M winning lottery ticket sold at Iredell County Food Lion

News
Posted: / Updated:

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Kenneth Stewart of Mooresville scored the last $4 million Ruby Red 7s top prize.

He purchased his winning $20 ticket from the Food Lion on River Highway in Mooresville.

Stewart claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had the choice of taking the $4 million as an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million. He chose the lump sum and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $1,698,006.

Ruby Red 7s launched in January with four top prizes of $4 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Stewart won the last top prize so the lottery will begin steps to end the game.

Latest headlines from FOX 46

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral