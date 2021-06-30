44 years later, missing York County teen remains a mystery

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After 44 years of searching, newspaper clippings are all that’s left from 15-year-old Eva Jerline DeBruhl’s missing persons case.

“From 1977 until today, its still a mystery,” said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

That mystery began on June 29, 1977.

“From what her father told investigators at the time, she was cutting grass and he was heading to work and her mother was inside because her mother worked third shift,” Faris said.

And suddenly…

“Nobody saw her… she just disappeared,” Faris adds.

At the time, DeBruhl’s mother says, “The television was still turned on to PTL and she had apparently made a pot of iced tea but hadn’t poured any, even though there was a glass right beside the pot,” according to a newspaper article from The Herald.

“There were no signs of force or any kind of struggle. All they saw was the flips flops that she was wearing were left in the yard. They searched and searched for weeks and even months up to a year, her father searched all over the state trying to find her but ever since back then her disappearance is a mystery,” Farris says.

Faris says the department’s biggest lead came from neighbors in the area in 1977.

“They saw a car, a Jeep Wagoneer or a scout that was white, blue, green and a color that they had never seen before,” he said. “And if you know that community, everybody pretty much knows everybody and when they saw something strange, they knew it was strange. They said it was a bearded person, a man, a white male with a beard driving that vehicle and that was it.”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has circulated billions of photos of missing children and helped law enforcement find more than 348,000 missing children.

Faris says the department’s tries to keep all their cold cases fresh and in the public’s eye.

“You never know somebody may just come along and see it and remember something and that one thing could ultimately solve a case…so that’s the hope.”

At the time, the parents offered rewards of up to $400 to any information leading to an arrest and location of their daughter and the suspect.