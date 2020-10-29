44-year-old SC cold case revived after DNA match

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 65-year-old man with an extensive criminal history is being charged for murder and rape in a 44-year-old murder case.

On March 20, 1976, authorities said Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson was kidnapped from her job at the Eureka Plant in Chester, raped and then murdered. A copy of the incident report from that day reveals important information about the investigation.

Witnesses told detectives, Wilson went missing from her station between 4 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. that morning.

They claim to have seen “an unknown black man in the plant area and in her work area,” but never witnessed Wilson leave with the man.

Also in the report, an employee noticed his 1966 Chevy had been stolen out of the plant parking lot, which was fenced at the time.”

Hours later, authorities in Fairfield County would be notified of Wilson’s body nearly 20 miles from the plant.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey remembers being a young boy when he was first made aware of the case.

“Growing up in Chester it was always something that I’d heard my family talk about. It was one of those unsolved cases as I became more involved with law enforcement, it was something that was always talked about.”

When he took over as sheriff, he was also made aware former Sheriff Richard Smith, had submitted the evidence to South Carolina Law Enforcement Department (SLED) in 2012.

“We were working a lot of old murders. We were going through to see if we can get some solved,” Richard Smith said. “It was like a light switch come on. The evidence that we got, there was no such thing as DNA in 1976.”

Smith said once the evidence was sent off to SLED, there was no luck. It wasn’t until last week he heard the DNA he shipped to SLED, helped authorities capture the suspect.

“DNA is one of those things that never goes away. It never goes away as long as you got it… We were very fortunate.”

An official in Fairfield County who remembers the case vividly is Deputy Coroner Joe Silvia. Silvia recalls Wilson as his first homicide investigation.

“Chester County Sheriff’s Department was already on the scene on Ashford Ferry Road,” Silvia said. “It’s almost in Chester County. It was a shame it was in our county because it’s just a little ways up the road from Chester County.”

Silivia said when he got on scene, Wilson was right beside the car that was stolen from the plant.

“She was naked from the waist down,” he said.

As he learned more about how Wilson had been abducted from the plant, he questioned how the suspect management to get so far.

“How he did that, it’s a mystery to me. How do you go into a mill and abduct somebody in the mill,” he questioned.

Silvia said the autopsy showed Wilson was raped and strangled.

Dorsey, Smith and Chester all say technology enhancement is the obvious difference from now to 1976. They say this is truly a moment the family and community can finally breathe.

As for suspect Charles Ugvine Coleman, he has a lengthy criminal history that starts back on Nov. 14, 1975, in Chester County.

The laundry list of charges includes DUIs, disorderly conduct, larceny and assault in Chester, Chester County and Union County.

The year after Wilson’s murder, Coleman was arrested Aug. 30, 1977 and charged with two assault and battery with the intent to kill charges. He would soon be convicted and forced to serve time in jail.

However, the tipping of the iceberg would be April 26, 2020. Coleman was arrested in Union County for pointing a gun at a person. Due to his criminal history with felony charges, he’s not allowed to own a firearm. While being taken into custody, officials took DNA from Coleman, matching him to the murder of Wilson.

Currently there’s no date for when Coleman will be back in court, but he’s being held without bond.

