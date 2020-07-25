43 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Mecklenburg County Jail; 7th NC inmate death reported

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- 43 inmates currently at the Mecklenburg County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Sheriff’s Office says some of those inmates have shown mild symptoms and others have shown no symptoms at all.

These 43 people have now been put in a quarantine housing unit. Right now, it’s not clear how where in the jail this outbreak may have started.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Meanwhile in Stanly County, an inmate has died at the Albemarle Correctional Facility because of the virus.

This is the seventh coronavirus death of an inmate in the state prison system. Prison officials tell FOX 46 the inmate tested positive on June 22 and was hospitalized on July 1.

RELATED: NC REPORTS 7TH COVID-19 RELATED DEATH OF INMATE IN STATE PRISON SYSTEM