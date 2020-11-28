$4,000 worth of items, including children’s dirt bike, stolen from Mount Holly family

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Mount Holly family is asking for the public’s help after someone stole $4,000 worth of items from their home.

Jamie Greene said her two boys were getting ready to ride their dirt bikes and ATVs Wednesday when they noticed the lock cut on the shed.

“All of us were shocked to find everything gone,” Greene explained. “This thing was completely full.”

She said the boys were absolutely devastated. Her son, Grayson Champion, described the moment he saw all the items missing, “I literally fell to the floor and started crying. I even named my dirt bike… Betsy.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Grayson’s mother said they have no clue who would have stolen children’s toys, especially during a pandemic.

“I don’t think it would have bothered me much if they would have taken my stuff, but the fact that they took children’s things during a pandemic… that’s horrible… and right before Christmas.”

Greene said her surveillance cameras in the back of the home haven’t been working for some time, but the front cameras didn’t show anyone walking away from the house with them.

They’re hoping whoever it is reconsiders and put the items back soon.

Anyone with information about this theft, should contact Mount Holly Police Department.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE