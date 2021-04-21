4-year-old NC girl shot in drive-by while sleeping inside her home, sheriff says

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting while sleeping in her home near Apex, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.

Authorities responded to the 8200-block of Smith Road just after 4 a.m. in reference to a shooting call, officials said.

Baker said the girl was sleeping in a room near the front of the home and was struck by the gunfire that came from the road.

Baker said the child’s injuries are “pretty serious” and that she is undergoing surgery.

The sheriff said other family members were in the home but no one else was injured.

An investigation is underway and there’s no word on a possible motive.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.