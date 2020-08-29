4-year-old hit by car in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 4-year-old child was struck by a car in southwest Charlotte Friday evening, according to CMPD.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Archdale Drive at 6:47 p.m. for a pedestrian accident.

Police say the child was hit in the parking lot of apartment complex. The vehicle remained at the scene.

Medic did transport the child to the hospital, but the injuries were said to be non-life threatening.



Police say the child ran in front of the vehicle as it was parking and that the accident was not the driver’s fault.

