4-year-old Hampton boy reported missing, FBI joins as search expands

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 4-year-old boy last seen early Monday morning in Hampton.
Codi Bigsby was last seen in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive, at the Buckroe Pointe townhomes in the Buckroe area, Hampton police said in a press release.
Officers were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and when they arrived Bigsby’s father told them the child was last seen around 2 a.m. Authorities say the family is cooperating with the search.
Codi Bigsby is about 3 feet tall and was last seen in all black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.
There was a major search response underway as of noon at the complex. WAVY’s Chopper 10 got footage of the search from above.
The FBI has since joined the search and authorities say they are expanding their search in a grid pattern.
Around 4 p.m. Monday, Hampton Police gave a press conference regarding the latest updates in the search for Bigsby.
During the press conference, Hampton police chief Mark Talbot stated that Codi’s father, Cory Bigsby, told them that he woke up Monday morning and found that his son was missing.
Hampton Police say they believe there is no danger to the general public at this point.
“We’ve called every resource and have every resource out here,” says Chief Talbot following numerous offers of support.
Police added that Codi’s mother is also cooperating with authorities and answering questions.
When asked whether there were signs of foul play at the home where Codi disappeared, Chief Talbot could not comment. However, Chief Talbot added that there are concerns that Codi may not have gone missing at the time his father said he did.
When asked whether they believe Codi is in danger, Chief Talbot said, “We really want to find him.”
Watch the full press conference from Hampton Police below:
Anyone who finds Bigsby should call 911.