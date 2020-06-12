4 teachers at Iredell County Schools test positive for COVID-19

An outbreak has shut down an Iredell County High School. Four teachers have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I didn’t have no idea. They should have told. They should have said something sooner if they knew about it,” Coy Speaks said.

The sign says campus closed, but this time it’s not for summer break. It’s because four teachers at north Iredell High School have tested positive for coronavirus.

“It’s such a small community. Its one gas station and they haven’t been going to school so there’s not a lot of people here but its concerning,” said Sterling Smith.

The students have been out of school since March, but earlier this week the district announced plans to start summer training with their Fall sports. The plan is to test out new screening measures and social distancing components ahead of the fall school year.

Folks in the community say if teachers have managed to get sick without the students around both the summer conditioning and the students returning in august should be postponed.

“I don’t think it’s time to go back yet, and I think when its Fall again, it’s only going to get ten times worse,” Smith said.

The district says it’s working to conduct contact tracing and all employees will now work virtually. Some folks say they know the goal is to get back as soon as possible but worry these four cases prove it still might be too soon.

“I think it ought to be shut down until the virus is dropping,” Speaks said.

A situation the district says it’s trying to avoid while also working around the clock to figure out a way to get students and teachers back on campus safely.

“I can only imagine what a hard time people are having. It’s not good, but I don’t want people out here getting sick and getting the coronavirus and making the community worse,” Smith said.