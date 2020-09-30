4 North Carolina A&T students wounded in off-campus shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four North Carolina A&T State University students were wounded in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, the university announced.

The shooting was reported at an off-campus apartment complex in the 700 block of Milton Street around 4 p.m., according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

The four victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two persons of interest are in custody, including the alleged shooter.

