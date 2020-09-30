4 CMPD officers, sergeant cited in detainee’s death resign ahead of surveillance video release

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple officers have quit ahead of the video release showing a man in CMPD custody who later died.

Four CMPD officers and a sergeant resigned from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Their resignation comes ahead of an expected tape release showing their involvement in the death of 41-year-old Harold Easter. He died while in police custody back in January.

Earlier this moth, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings recommended they all be fired. The Chief said they knew Easter had swallowed cocaine during a traffic stop and left Easter alone in an interview room for more than 20 minutes as he suffered heart issues and a seizure.

Easter died three days later in the hospital, authorities said.

The officers involved are Brently Vinson, Michael Benfield, Michael Joseph, Shon Sheffield, and Sergeant Nicolas Vincent. They were all placed on leave following the incident and will now go before Charlotte’s Civil Service Board.

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said last week the officers will not be criminally charged for involuntary manslaughter.

“Despite what may be popular and despite what public sentiment may say we have to go where the evidence leads.”

According to CMPD, Officers Sheffield and Vincent both had prior complaints against them.

