4 charged in officer-involved shooting in Lancaster, more suspects sought

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Four men have been charged for their involvement in an officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County.

The Sheriff’s Office says around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, deputies responded to Community Lane near the intersection of Hwy 521 for reports of shots fired.

The first deputy to arrive saw three vehicles in the roadway facing his direction and saw gunfire from the direction of the vehicles. The deputy blocked the roadway with his car with his blue lights on and got out.

One of the suspect vehicles, a 2002 gold Honda Civic, then drove toward the deputy, who fired his service pistol at the car. The driver continued and fled the scene.

Other deputies arrived soon after and a second car, a red Ford sedan, remained at the scene. Deputies ordered the four occupants out of the Ford, and they were detained.

The third car involved turned around and left the scene in the opposite direction. That vehicle and its occupants have not been identified or located.

Additional deputies, SWAT and K-9 units all responded to the scene. Officers canvassed the neighborhood and discovered apparent bullet holes in the front of a home on Community Lane, which is believed to have been the target of the shooting.

The home was occupied by two adults and two children, but none of them were injured during the incident.

Not long after the shooting, three people believed to have been in the Honda that fled from the scene were located on foot on East Doc Garris Road. They were detained. A fourth person believed to have been in the Honda has not been located.

The Honda was later found on Bailey Road with apparent bullet holes in it. It was secured and towed to the sheriff’s office impound lot where it was processed by SLED crime scene investigators.

The suspects in the Honda included Deavion Rodriquez McDow, 19, and O’Syris Jimal Burnett, age 17. Both are charged with attempted murder and McDow is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. They are being held at the Lancaster County Jail.

Occupants of the Ford included George Green, Jr., 19, and Lance Octavius Hanley, 19. A stolen revolver was found in the Ford.

Green was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen pistol.

A small amount of suspected marijuana was also found, and Hanley was charged with simple possession. He posted a personal recognizance bond Friday morning and was released.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The deputy who fired his weapon was placed on paid administrative leave according to sheriff’s office policy. SLED will investigate that aspect of this case.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional suspects are being sought, and additional charges could be made.

According to SLED, this is the ninth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.