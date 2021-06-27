3rd homicide of weekend as 31-year-old is fatally shot on E Independence Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The third homicide of the weekend was reported on Sunday as a man was found shot to death on East Independence Boulevard, Charlotte Police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 2 a.m. near 5300 East Independence Blvd. on Sunday.

Emmanuel Gebru, 31, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CSI, Medic, and the Homicide Unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.