$30K worth of instruments stolen from Rock Hill percussion group

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a local percussion group, and this isn’t the first time that it’s happened.

The director of Paradigm Percussion in Rock Hill says theft could ruin future performances like the WGI World Championships that they spend months preparing for. He says the instruments, worth about $30,000, have now been stolen twice.

Paradigm Percussion ensemble is there for your entertainment needs, but it also fulfils theirs, helping many of the musicians relax and enjoy themselves.

“Honestly, [it’s] pure joy for them because it’s a passion that they do,” Director Steven Christman said.

A passion shared by musicians ranging from 13-23 years old from several different states.

“It’s like a release for them to be able to use their musical creativity to be able to express that themselves,” Christman said.

But on March 28, someone stole their ability to make music.

“We rented a space over here,” said Christman.

But the trailer the instruments were all stored in was broken into and they were stolen from Prime Storage, a five-star facility.

“I wanted to keep it in a safe, secure spot.”

The instruments were moved there after the same thing happened in 2018 at East Lincoln Middle School.

This time, they came prepared.

“Extra pad locks, extra ball hitch locks, I even flattened the tires on the back of the trailer just in case someone did try and take it, so it would be a little bit harder for someone to steal.”

And the musicians were devastated.

“They just couldn’t believe it,” Christman said.

Their season would’ve ended this month with a trip to the WGI World Championship, but the pandemic postponed it.

“We are going to restart again in October. That’s when auditions will happened again,” said Christman. “So hopefully by October we’ll be able to hopefully have our equipment back so our kids are ready to go.”

A donation page was created to help recover any funds insurance won’t replace. If you’d like to help, click here.

As for the suspect, Rock Hill Police are looking for a lifted, white F150 truck. Anyone with information is asked to call police.