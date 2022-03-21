FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Friends and family of a Forsyth County State Trooper are warning anyone not feeling so great: listen to your body and take those signs seriously.

Their warning comes after Trooper Ethan Bradshaw got home from leading a training exercise and started to feel bad.

He was supposed to meet Trooper John Mastromonica, a good friend, for coffee and canceled because he wasn’t feeling well.

His symptoms got so bad he decided to drive himself to the Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, and seconds after he stepped into the emergency department, he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

Bradshaw spent two weeks in the ICU for a 100% blockage in his main artery.

Doctors were able to put two stents in and avoid open-heart surgery, but his fight in ICU wasn’t easy. He got pneumonia and didn’t know when he would go home.

According to family friends, doctors are still trying to figure out how something like this could happen to a healthy, active 30-year-old like Bradshaw.

FOX8 talked to Trooper Mastromonica who says he’s just glad his best friend will be okay.

“He’s just trying to make sure everyone knows to pay attention to their body,” said Mastromonica. “Your body will speak to you and let you know if something is wrong, and just recognizing the signs…because he just thought he overdid it in training that day.”

Trooper Bradshaw is set to head home on Monday, March 21st.

The Kernersville community is raising money for him and his wife to help cover medical bills and get them ready for the baby on the way.