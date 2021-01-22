30-year CMPD officer, Marine Corps veteran Charles Gunter retires

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Officer Charles Gunter retired from CMPD Thursday after 30 years on the force.

In his emotional last call to dispatch he thanked the operators, fellow officers, his family and God for always keeping him safe.

Officer Gunter served the Charlotte community well. In the past few years, he’s worked in the mental health unit and as a veteran of the Marine Corps himself, he always found time to help struggling veterans.

His fellow officers gave him a proper sendoff along with his family by his side who were all so happy for him.

Gunter says he will conitinue to help veterans in his retirement. Salute to you sir.