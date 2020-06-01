30 arrested as protesters clash with Charlotte officers over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thirty people were arrested Saturday night as protesters clashed with police officers in uptown Charlotte. At least 15 were arrested on Sunday.

Hundreds of people gathered in Charlotte over the weekend to demand justice for George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after being restrained by police.

Shortly after 1:20 p.m. Saturday, a group of more than 100 demonstrators began to peacefully assemble at CMPD’s Headquarters on East Trade Street, and officers across multiple ranks intermingled with the group to engage in constructive conversations, CMPD said.

“CMPD values the viewpoints of all community members and is grateful to have had the opportunity of a personable dialogue of understanding with those peacefully expressing their viewpoints. After the group left police headquarters, they continued to peacefully assemble throughout various parts of uptown,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, a large group of protesters began to march onto I-277 and block traffic near East 4th Street. CMPD’s Civil Emergency Unit (CEU) gave multiple orders to disperse.

Through constructive conversations the CMPD’s Ambassadors had with the demonstrators, the group left the interstate.

Soon after this, officers received information about someone in possession of a concealed weapon and began working to locate and safely apprehend the suspect. While officers were making the arrest, they were approached by a group of protesters who became aggressive and threatened the safety of officers and others in the area, necessitating the deployment of Riot Control Agents (RCA), according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The armed suspect, Tylessia McKinney, was safely apprehended and her weapon was seized. McKinney’s firearm was the first of at least six handguns and rifles located and seized by officers. In total, six protesters were arrested on firearms charges throughout the course of the riot, CMPD said.

“Multiple orders to disperse were given to the protesters due to their high level of violence. Through the course of the evening and up until almost 5 a.m. the following day, approximately 50-75 rioters threw rocks, explosives, and other items at groups of officers, at police property, and into community businesses. One of the explosives struck an officer in the face, requiring him to receive medical attention. A total of two officers required medical attention from injuries they sustained due to the violent riots; fortunately, their injuries were not serious,” CMPD said.

Explosives were also thrown into businesses with the intention to set fires that required extinguishing, police said.

“Although the possession of dangerous weapons at assemblies is unlawful, rioters began shooting their weapons on South College Street, and officers found numerous projectiles and shell casings inside the Panera Bread Restaurant and BB&T Bank. Several other businesses such as Kings Kitchen and Discovery Place also incurred extensive damage from the violent actions of the protesters. Rioters also threw rocks at a Charlotte Fire Department truck that was responding to provide emergency assistance to someone who had fallen into a manhole,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Here are the following 30 suspects involved in this violent riot, police said:

Sallme Brown – Charged with assault on a government official

Tylessia McKinney – Charged with carrying conceal gun, possession of marijuana

Demond Laboy – Charged with possession of a dangerous weapon at a demonstration

Maggie Fincannon – Charged with failure to disperse

Katherine Wolff – Charged with failure to disperse

Charles Chancellor – Charged with failure to disperse

Andrea Llanes – Charged with failure to disperse

Geoffrey Scarborough – Charged with failure to disperse

Shawn Larkin – Charged with carrying concealed gun

Gary Williams – Charged with carrying concealed gun

Elijah Blount – Charged with failure to disperse

Daynnon Blount – Charged with failure to disperse

Cravon Paige – Charged with injury to personal property (X2)

Arthur Stevenson – Charged with possession of a dangerous weapon at a demonstration

Mazike Cooks – Charged with injury to real property

Gabriel Gonzalez – Charged with felony burning personal property

Gregory Gordon – Charged with resist/obstruct/delay, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny breaking and entering

Jenna Kutcy – Charged with disorderly conduct, felony breaking, and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

Kayla Eberst – Charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, resist public officer, and disorderly conduct

Zachery Guinard – Charged with carrying a concealed weapon, injury to real property

Jordyn Peil – Charged with injury to real property

Deangelo Martin – Charged with disorderly conduct

Maurice Williams – Charged with disorderly conduct

Antwan Smith – Charged with failure to disperse

Rigdon Westervelt – Charged with injury to real property

Tyrrell White – Charged with felony inciting a riot

Ryan Spoor – Charged with resist/obstruct/delay

Jaris Watson – Charged with assault on a government official

Teiresias Mets – Charged with disorderly conduct

Deni’jay Moore – Charged with carrying a concealed gun

“The community’s voice is important to the CMPD, and we will always work to safeguard and facilitate peaceful and lawful protests that do not injure our officers, threaten the safety of the community they serve, and lead to the destruction of property,” CMPD said overnight.

All criminal activity surrounding the riots is still being actively investigated.