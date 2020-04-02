3-year-old shot in drive-by recovering in hospital; police continue search for shooter

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A three-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Kannapolis.

Kannapolis Police tell FOX 46 that medical workers flew him last night from the hospital in Concord to Charlotte and right now, neighbors are praying he pulls through.

“My wife tell[s] me ‘no it’s a shot’, I [told] her ‘no, it’s a firework,’ so she opened the door,” Ricardo Cardona said.

Cardona was startled by gunfire in his neighborhood on Buick Avenue in Kannapolis just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. He heard screaming and rushed outside to see an ambulance at a home.

“I see the nurse in his arm has got a little child–like two, three-year-old child.”

The three-year-old boy was shot when someone drove up and fired shots from a car into the house and sped off, according to police.

Investigators are not saying if the home was targeted. Police say four other people, including the little boy’s mother, an adult sibling, and two other children, were home at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspects’ car drive down ford street in the direction of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Cardona upset that someone would hurt such a young child.

“The little boy he don’t know anything, I don’t know why people doing some bad stuff you know bad things,” Cardona said.

The only description of the suspects’ car police have is a dark, four-door car. They’re looking for any leads tonight. If you know anything regarding this case, call Kannapolis Crimestoppers at 704-93CRIME.

