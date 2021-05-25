GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 3-year-old boy was killed and his mother suffered serious injuries when a driver eluding Goldsboro police on Highway 70 slammed into the back of their vehicle Tuesday, the Highway Patrol said.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Goldsboro police were alerted to a careless driver who was speeding just before 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

An unmarked Goldsboro police cruiser with lights and sirens on pulled up behind the pickup truck in an attempt to stop the vehicle, the Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the pickup truck didn’t stop and instead slammed into a white sedan that was then pushed into another truck at the intersection of Highway 70 east and Oak Forest Road.

The 3-year-old was in the white sedan being driven by his mother, Reina Sorian-Regalada, 41, of Goldsboro, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The pickup truck being pursued by Goldsboro police was being driven by 39-year-old Christopher Kelly Blair of LaGrange, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol said Blair was experiencing a medical emergency at the time of the collision and also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The boy who died, Ariel Sorian, was in a child car seat in the back seat of the car, according to the highway patrol. The driver of the other truck, a 2021 Peterbilt, suffered minor injuries.

Goldsboro police charged Blair with speeding and reckless driving.

Police “charged Mr. Blair for traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone and reckless driving pertaining specifically to what took place in their presence prior to the crash,” a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The Highway Patrol said more charges are likely.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 70 east were closed for hours while authorities investigated.