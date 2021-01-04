3 suspects sought in Christmas Day armed robbery in York County

HICKORY GROVE, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Officials in York County say they are looking for three suspect who invaded a home and robbed elderly victims of multiple items on Christmas Day.

Officers responded to calls regarding a home invasion on Christmas Day in Hickory Grove. The victims, who were elderly, reported a gun, jewelry, and cash stolen

An initial investigation showed a dark-colored vehicle parked near the home and multiple suspects. York County officials say there are three suspects and they should be considered armed and dangerous.

One of the suspects is described as a 5’8″ White female in her 20’s who was wearing dark blue pants and a black hoodie. Another suspect is described as a White male age 25-25 who is tall with a thin build. The third suspect is described as a Black male age 25-25, who is tall with a thin build. Both men were wearing all black clothing and hoodies.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-551-4200.

