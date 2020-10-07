3 revived after overdosing in car with toddlers inside, Salisbury police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police had to revive three people who had overdosed in a car in Salisbury on Monday, police say. Two toddlers were found inside of the car with the adults.
Police say around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the Wendy’s at 1413 S Jake Alexander Boulevard.
Three people–later identified as Jessica Simcox, Jasmin Votra, and Danielle Lamont Smith–were found overdosed in a car and had to be administered Narcan. All 3 were revived.
Votra had her two children, 2 and 3-years-old, in the car with her.
The Department of Social Services was called regarding the children. Smith was arrested for possession of Fentanyl. He received a $20,000 secured bond.
