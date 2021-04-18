3 people killed in Lancaster County crash involving four vehicles

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people in the same car were killed in a crash that involved four vehicles in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred on SC 200 near Zion Road around 1:10 p.m.

The driver and two passengers in a 2006 Hyundai Coupe were driving northbound when they attempted to pass a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 64-year-old Randy Lee Hochhalter and collided head-on with a truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The Coupe sideswiped the motorcycle, causing Hochhalter, who was wearing a helmet, to be ejected from the bike. He was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The truck driving southbound by 51-year-old Paul David Wallace then crashed head-on with the Coupe, leaving Wallace injured and killing the three victims who have not yet been identified.

A 32-year-old driving a BMW convertible northbound was struck by debris from the collision but was not injured.

More information will be provided when available.

