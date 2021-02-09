3 months later, Alexander County community still working to recover from deadly floods

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s a day no one in Alexander County will ever forget.

On Nov. 12, 2020 flash floods tore through the county, killing five people, displacing nearly two dozen families and destroying several roads and bridges.

Three months later, FOX 46 returned to Alexander County to check on the progress of rebuilding.

“We’re all working together to get better and to strive to get through this,” said Doug Gillispie, the Director of Public Services for Alexander County.

13 roads and bridges remain closed in the county including the bridge on Cheatham Ford Road, a major thoroughfare.

“We’re looking at about a year from now before we can get that fixed. Initially they thought they could just repair it but then they released the whole thing needed to be replaced,” said Gillispie.

But the biggest work in the county isn’t to heal the infrastructure, it’s to heal the soul.

Robbie Flowers lost his one-year-old grandson when flash floods ripped through the Hiddenite Family Campground.

“I thank the Lord for getting us through that day. But I lost an angel,” Flower said while speaking recently at the East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

Flowers and his family were staying at the campground while their home was being renovated. When the floodwaters started to rise quickly, the family tried to escape. The waters were too strong and one-year-old Mason was ripped from his grandfather’s arms.

“If anyone’s ever seen an angel, I got to live with one for a year,” Flowers said.

After hearing of the family’s tragedy, a charity stepped in and finished the renovations on Flowers’s home.

The family is together and trying to heal, and they say Mason is always in their hearts.

While speaking at the church, Flowers told a story few had ever heard before. He was with Mason when he left the world, but he was also there from the beginning.

“I helped bring Mason into the world. I helped deliver him on Oct. 25 in the parking lot of the fire department,” Flowers said.

The campground remains closed. 21 families were left with nothing and nowhere to go. They turned to the East Taylorsville Baptist Church for help.

“I remember asking the first guy that got off the bus, he just had shorts on. I said, ‘hey buddy, where’s your stuff, do you need help.’ And he said ‘you don’t understand, no one here has anything,’” said Rev. Jamie Steele, Senior Pastor at the Church.

The church has collected donations for the families.

Monetary donations can be sent to the East Taylorsville Baptist Church at P.O. Box 906, Taylorsville, NC 28681 and put FLOOD on the memo line.