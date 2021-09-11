3 men arrested for 2018 murder of Stanly County man

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three men have been arrested for the 2018 murder of a 75-year-old Stanly County man, the Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

Almost three years after the murder of 75-year-old Johnnie Osborne of Norwood, N.C., who was shot outside his home on October 21, 2018, three men have been charged with murder.

Osborne died almost two months later from his injuries on December 20, 2018.

Timmothy Right, 34, of Albemarle, Johnny Wright, 26, of Albemarle, and Justin Farmer, 34, of Thomasville, have all been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury.

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has any further details of this incident to please contact the office.