Coroner: 3 killed in crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Three people were killed in a crash in York County Tuesday evening, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The two-car accident occurred just before 6 p.m. on Highway 5 between Park Place and Kellocreek Lane. The road was closed for hours while the Sheriff’s Office and SC Highway Patrol investigated.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Officials have not released the details of the accident at this time, or the names of the victims.

Highway 5 has reopened. Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this developing story.