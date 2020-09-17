3 injured in overnight ‘shootout’ in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people were injured in an alleged ‘shootout’ overnight in front of a residence in west Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident began just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 in the 3400 block of Meredith Avenue.

CMPD said the shooting took place in the driveway of a home on Meredith Avenue and based upon evidence, it appears that multiple people were shooting, at least one person in the driveway and the other in the road, most likely in a vehicle.

During the shooting, two occupied homes were shot into on Meredith by stray bullets, police said. Thankfully, no one was injured in either of these two homes, they said.

Two vehicles involved in the shooting then left the home, police said.

CMPD said the first vehicle involved wrecked down the street a few blocks away, on Meredith. The evidence indicates that it was shot into. A man who was inside the car then ran to a nearby Family Dollar. It appears the man contacted a third-party who then called 911, police said.

This man was then transported to CMC – Main for treatment.

A second vehicle that was involved in the shooting drove to Freedom Drive at Allegheny Street where it was abandoned. Evidence indicates that this vehicle was also struck by gunfire, police said. Two people, believed to have been in that vehicle, were seen nearby, one has been detained and the second person fled on foot and has not been located, police said.

CMPD said two more men showed up at Novant Health Hospital overnight with gunshot wounds. Officers are working to determine how they got to the hospital. It was not by Medic, they said.

This remains an active investigation as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives interview suspects, victims and witnesses in this case.

