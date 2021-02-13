3 Davidson College students test positive for UK variant of COVID-19

DAVIDSON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three students at Davidson College have tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant that was first founded in the United Kingdom, the school announced on Friday.

The students tested positive ‘several days ago’ and are quarantine. Close contacts to the students were also placed into quarantine.

“Our contact tracing and quarantine has been working effectively, and many of our positive test results are coming from students already quarantined away from the rest of campus,” the school said in a statement.

North Carolina’s first case of the UK variant was identified in Mecklenburg County on Jan. 23. The variant is considered highly more contagious than other COVID strains, according to the CDC.

As of Saturday evening, the CDC’s website shows 21 cases of the UK variant in NC.

Davidson biology professor Dave Wessner explained more in detail on Davidson’s website about what needs to be known about different COVID variants.