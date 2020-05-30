3 CMPD officers injured during Friday protests

Following a day of tense protests across the nation including Charlotte over the death of a black man by a white police officer in Minnesota, Mayor Vi Lyles was set to announce an emergency order on Saturday.

15 protesters were arrested by CMPD on Friday. Three CMPD officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries. CMPD says they began responding to the crowd of around 100 people around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

CMPD also says in addition to the protests they responded to calls of damage at a Food Lion on Beatties Ford Road, where a rioter discharged a gun. CMPD says they did not return fire. Multiple businesses in the area were damaged including a police subdivision.

