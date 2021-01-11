3 Chester police officers suspended, interim chief named in SLED finance inquiry

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three police officers with the City of Chester have been suspended pending an inquiry with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

“City officials will not discuss the suspension since it is a personnel matter and is being reviewed by SLED. The City of Chester and the City Police Department remain dedicated to the safety and protection of the citizens of the City of Chester,” the City of Chester said Monday.



Officer Milton Sims has been appointed interim Chief.

