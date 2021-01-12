3 Chester police officers suspended amid financial investigation

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Three Chester police officers, including Police Chief Eric Williams, have been suspended while the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) looks into the department’s finances.

Mayor Wanda Stringfellow said Officer Milton Sims has been appointed interim Chief.

“City Officials will not discuss the suspension since it is a personnel matter and is being reviewed by SLED. The City of Chester and the City Police Department remain dedicated to the safety and protection of the citizens in the City of Chester,” Stringfellow said.

It’s not clear what investigators will be looking into exactly.

“SLED has received a request and is currently conducting preliminary inquiry to look into the finances of the Chester Police Department,” said SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby.

“The results of our preliminary inquiry will dictate if a full investigation is warranted.”

The inquiry wasn’t mentioned Monday night during the meeting of the Chester City Council’s Finance Committee.

“I heard about that this morning,” said resident Eula Guyton. “Chester has some crooked people.”

