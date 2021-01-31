3 Charlotte breweries burglarized Saturday night, caught on security cameras

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three local breweries say they were burglarized overnight on Saturday, and video surveillance footage shows a suspect walking away with items he stole from breweries on Yancy Drive and Southside Drive in Charlotte.

Sugar Creek Brewing Company, Protagonist and Queen Park Social each woke up to alarm notifications saying alarms had been tripped early Sunday morning.

“The culprit smashed the window out that’s behind me here… spent about a minute and a half inside of our venue searching for whatever he may have been searching for,” Michael Bugler, General Manager of Protagonist said.

Bugler says the suspect broke in around 5:30 in the morning, stole a computer tablet then finally ran away.

A rock was used to smash a window at Sugar Creek Brewing Company before the suspect tried to ransack the registers around 5:40 in the morning.

“We’re lucky we don’t keep anything in our registers at all. As far as right now, they haven’t taken anything,” assistant taproom manager of Sugar Creek Brewing, Madeline Sandretti said.

Sandretti says thankfully they’ll just have to replace the broken window and registers.

One of the front doors at Queen Park Social was smashed in and now, it’s been boarded up.

Queen Park Social general manager declined to comment, saying that it was an ongoing investigation.

Bugler says he understands everyone is going through hard times during this pandemic but that doesn’t mean steal from your neighbors.

“Sugar Creek, ourselves and Queen Park, we do a lot of things for our community,” Bugler said. “So, it hurts when something like this happens. We’ll get past it.”

“COVID has affected our industry, you know, greatly this entire year,” Sandretti said. “A lot of people are desperate, its desperate times, we’re kind of assuming it was something like that. The economy is struggling. We’ll be able to move forward, keep fighting. “

Sugar Creek will change how they handle closings at night in a effort to dissuade people from attempting to break in.