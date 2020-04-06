3 charged with murder & kidnapping after missing woman’s body found in NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people have been charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of a missing 20-year-old Charlotte woman who had traveled to NoDa to meet with friends before she disappeared.

James Salerno, 19, Lavi Pham, 21, and Kelly Lavery, 24, have been arrested for the murder of Mary Collins.

Information provided by the community led detectives to find the body of a deceased woman in the 700 block of Rollerton Road on Saturday, April 4.

While CMPD is awaiting positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office, the deceased woman appears to be Mary Collins, who was reported missing by family on March 30, detectives said.

The victim’s family has been notified of this latest update.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Salerno, Pham, and Lavery as suspects in this case. They were transported to CMPD headquarters and interviewed by detectives.

Upon completion of the interviews, they were transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with kidnapping and murder, CMPD said.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information that may help detectives can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.