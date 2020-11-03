3 charged in connection to deadly Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at the end of October.

At 5:38 p.m. on Oct. 26, police were called to the 500 block of South Jones Avenue. A 27-year-old male victim was found and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three days later, the victim succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified as

Throughout the investigation, it was discovered that several people had confronted and violently assaulted the victim just before the shooting.

Detectives were able to identify three individuals involved in the assault. Warrants for first-degree assault by mob were issued for Kenneth Agurs, 22, Janari Farmer, 21, and Chakevious Truesdale, 22.

On Nov. 3, Agurs was located and taken into custody in Charlotte where he is currently being held as a fugitive. Farmer and Truesdale were arrested in Rock Hill and are currently being held in the Rock Hill Jail for bond hearings.

Detectives are continuing to investigae the incident.

