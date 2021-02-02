26-year-old NC man killed in hit-and-run crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers are looking for suspects after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, police say 26-year-old Jonathan Emmanuel Smith was walking on Summit Avenue near Cody Avenue.

Smith was hit by a vehicle which then drove away from the scene.

A witness described the suspect vehicle as a white truck. The truck drove north on Summit Avenue.

Debris at the scene suggests the suspect vehicle was either a Ford or a Dodge.

Smith was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.