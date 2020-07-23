25-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in rollover accident in Syria

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg paratrooper has died after a rollover in Syria, according to the 82nd Airborne Division.

Sgt. Bryan Mount, 25, of St. George, Utah, was a cavalry scout assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

On Tuesday, his mine-resistant, ambush-protected, all-terrain vehicle rolled over in a non-combat accident. Mount died from his injuries.

“Bryan was an incredible Paratrooper and those who served with him will mourn his loss,” said Lt. Col. Val Moro, commander of 1-73 CAV. “He had the unique ability to make everyone laugh no matter who they were or how you were feeling. His Paratroopers looked up to him. His care-free, easygoing personality made him approachable and well-loved. If you had a problem, you could count on

Bryan to help. His passing is a tragedy and our prayers are with his family, friends, and those who served alongside him.”

Mount was a combat veteran and deployed in 2017 during Iraq’s liberation of Mosul from the Islamic State with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

“It was his second time serving in combat and we relied on his experience,” said Capt. Reid Jacobson, commander Bravo Troop, 1-73 Cav. “Bryan was just one of those dependable Paratroopers everyone looked up to and relied upon. He had an easy smile and contagious personality.”

Mount entered the Army in January 2016. He arrived at Fort Bragg in June 2016.

He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge and the Army Parachutist Badge.

He leaves behind his wife and parents.