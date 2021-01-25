23-year-old Mount Holly man fighting for his life after hit-and-run

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 23-year-old is fighting for his life as police search for the driver who hit him Friday night, and just kept going.

Devin Valentine was walking near the intersection of West Charlotte Avenue and West Central Avenue in Mount Holly between 10:30 PM and 11 PM January 22. He was hit by a car and left for dead.

Another driver came across Devin lying in the road and stayed with him until first responders arrived.

Devin remains hospitalized on life support with severe brain damage and multiple other injuries. His friends and family members are begging for someone who knows something to come forward.

“We were all shocked when people told us about it,” said Devin’s Sister, Kristina Valentine. “It’s just shocking someone could be so heartless—what if that was their family member?”

“Just come forward,” said Family Friend Hannah Haymaker. “Just come forward and turn yourself in.”

MHPD is looking for a silver 2005-2007 limited Jeep Liberty with front side damage and a missing driver’s side fender flare.

The car was last seen heading west toward Stanley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 or Gaston County Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

You can help Devin’s family through a GoFundMe page.

A prayer vigil will be held at Woodlawn Park in Mount Holly Tuesday, January 25 at 5 p.m. at the basketball courts.