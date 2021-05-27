22-year-old charged with murder of girlfriend in West Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said a 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

According to a release from Knoxville Police, 22-year-old Caelan Greenfield called 911 to report that he had shot his girlfriend, 21-year-old Sage McElroy. Officers responded to the 7900 block of Gleason Drive around 12:30 a.m. Friday for the reported shooting.

The suspect left prior to the arrival of officers at the scene, where McElroy was found deceased inside of her vehicle with a wound to the chest. The suspect returned to the scene while officers were still there and attempted to flee in a silver Hyundai. He was taken into custody without incident after a short pursuit.

During an interview with investigators, Greenfield stated that he and McElroy had been in a verbal argument, which continued until the victim was shot in the chest.

Greenfield has been charged with first-degree murder and evading arrest. He is being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond.