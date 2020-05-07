New data shows downward trend in percent of positive cases of COVID-19 in SC

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 214 new cases of coronavirus and 11 more deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 7,142. The death toll now stands at 316.

Nearly 73,500 tests have been conducted. New data released by the state shows an overall downward trend for the past 14 days for the number of positive cases.

CREDIT: SCDHEC

With the peak of the virus now expected closer to June, the state is estimating more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths by early August.

Although businesses are opening up and operations are beginning to resume across the state, health officials continue to encourage social distancing, proper handwashing and hygiene practices.